Legislature Protests: Farmers Demand Fair Crop Prices

For the third consecutive day, the Vidhan Bhawan steps were the stage of opposition-led protests on Wednesday. Members accused the government of ignoring farmers' plights, particularly in failing to provide fair compensation for crop production.

The protests coincide with the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur, which began on Monday. Key opposition figures, including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and his colleagues from the Shiv Sena, Congress leaders such as Nana Patole, Nitin Raut, and Bhai Jagtap, demonstrated unity at the protest.

Their rallying cry centered on demands for the government to address the insufficient pricing for soyabean and cotton farmers, with additional calls for bonuses for paddy cultivators. MVA members have also spotlighted the BJP-led Mahayuti government's handling of regional violence and a high-profile murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)