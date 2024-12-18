Left Menu

Legislature Protests: Farmers Demand Fair Crop Prices

Opposition members protested at Vidhan Bhawan for the third day, criticizing the government for neglecting farmers' needs. They highlight issues like inadequate pricing for soyabean and cotton. MVA leaders urged bonuses for paddy farmers and targeted the state government on additional issues like regional violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:25 IST
Legislature Protests: Farmers Demand Fair Crop Prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the third consecutive day, the Vidhan Bhawan steps were the stage of opposition-led protests on Wednesday. Members accused the government of ignoring farmers' plights, particularly in failing to provide fair compensation for crop production.

The protests coincide with the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur, which began on Monday. Key opposition figures, including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and his colleagues from the Shiv Sena, Congress leaders such as Nana Patole, Nitin Raut, and Bhai Jagtap, demonstrated unity at the protest.

Their rallying cry centered on demands for the government to address the insufficient pricing for soyabean and cotton farmers, with additional calls for bonuses for paddy cultivators. MVA members have also spotlighted the BJP-led Mahayuti government's handling of regional violence and a high-profile murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024