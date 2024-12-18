Parliament in Turmoil: Opposition Protests Force Adjournment Over Amit Shah's Remarks
Parliament sessions were halted as opposition members protested statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion, accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy. Attention shifted to newly introduced bills, particularly the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented turn of events, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 PM following uproarious protests led by opposition members at Parliament premises. The protests were triggered by contentious remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha concerning Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore took center stage as he submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on Shah's remarks. Tagore accused the Home Minister of belittling Dr. Ambedkar's indelible contributions and wounding public sentiments revering the architect of India's Constitution.
In a charged Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Shah was quoted criticizing the Congress for exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political mileage. Amid this political clash, the government introduced the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill proposing simultaneous elections, stirring further controversy and opposition backlash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Clash Over Indira Gandhi Remarks During Banking Bill Debate
Leaders Gather to Honor Dr. BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Congress Demands Apology for Defamatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
India Honors Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas