Parliament in Turmoil: Opposition Protests Force Adjournment Over Amit Shah's Remarks

In an unprecedented turn of events, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 PM following uproarious protests led by opposition members at Parliament premises. The protests were triggered by contentious remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha concerning Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took center stage as he submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on Shah's remarks. Tagore accused the Home Minister of belittling Dr. Ambedkar's indelible contributions and wounding public sentiments revering the architect of India's Constitution.

In a charged Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Shah was quoted criticizing the Congress for exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political mileage. Amid this political clash, the government introduced the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill proposing simultaneous elections, stirring further controversy and opposition backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)