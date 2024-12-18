Left Menu

Parliament in Turmoil: Opposition Protests Force Adjournment Over Amit Shah's Remarks

Parliament sessions were halted as opposition members protested statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion, accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy. Attention shifted to newly introduced bills, particularly the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:33 IST
Parliament in Turmoil: Opposition Protests Force Adjournment Over Amit Shah's Remarks
Parliament Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented turn of events, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 PM following uproarious protests led by opposition members at Parliament premises. The protests were triggered by contentious remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha concerning Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took center stage as he submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on Shah's remarks. Tagore accused the Home Minister of belittling Dr. Ambedkar's indelible contributions and wounding public sentiments revering the architect of India's Constitution.

In a charged Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Shah was quoted criticizing the Congress for exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political mileage. Amid this political clash, the government introduced the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill proposing simultaneous elections, stirring further controversy and opposition backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024