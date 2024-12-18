Congress Hits Back: Nehru's Constitutional Legacy Clarified
The Congress party has rebuked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for their portrayal of Jawaharlal Nehru's role in the first constitutional amendment. Party leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of Articles 19(2), 15(4), and 31(b), underscoring Nehru's commitment to civil liberties, while criticizing Modi and Shah's historical narratives.
The Congress has countered the BJP's narrative accusing Jawaharlal Nehru of restricting free speech through the Constitution's first amendment. On Wednesday, Congress leaders labeled Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as ''master distorians,'' suggesting they are distorting historical facts about their favorite target, Nehru.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted that Articles 19(2), 15(4), and 31(b) were significant additions to the Constitution introduced by Nehru in 1951, aimed at bolstering civil liberties and addressing legal challenges of the time.
Ramesh further pointed out that contrary to BJP's claims, Nehru's amendments strengthened legal frameworks and provided essential protections, evidenced by reactions to the Supreme Court's rulings and the input of key figures like Sardar Patel.
