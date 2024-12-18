Left Menu

Congress Hits Back: Nehru's Constitutional Legacy Clarified

The Congress party has rebuked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for their portrayal of Jawaharlal Nehru's role in the first constitutional amendment. Party leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of Articles 19(2), 15(4), and 31(b), underscoring Nehru's commitment to civil liberties, while criticizing Modi and Shah's historical narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:56 IST
Congress Hits Back: Nehru's Constitutional Legacy Clarified
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has countered the BJP's narrative accusing Jawaharlal Nehru of restricting free speech through the Constitution's first amendment. On Wednesday, Congress leaders labeled Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as ''master distorians,'' suggesting they are distorting historical facts about their favorite target, Nehru.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted that Articles 19(2), 15(4), and 31(b) were significant additions to the Constitution introduced by Nehru in 1951, aimed at bolstering civil liberties and addressing legal challenges of the time.

Ramesh further pointed out that contrary to BJP's claims, Nehru's amendments strengthened legal frameworks and provided essential protections, evidenced by reactions to the Supreme Court's rulings and the input of key figures like Sardar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024