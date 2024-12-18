BJP's Strategic Move: Ram Shinde's Bid for Maharashtra Legislative Council Chair
BJP MLC Ram Shinde has filed his nomination for the Maharashtra legislative council chairperson position. If elected, the BJP will hold the top positions in both houses. The post has been vacant since July 2022. Shinde previously served as a minister and was accompanied by key political figures during his nomination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Ram Shinde officially entered the race for the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council.
The election is set for Thursday, with a potential Shinde win consolidating the BJP's hold over both legislative houses, following Rahul Narwekar's recent unopposed election as Speaker.
The chairperson role has been unfilled since July 2022 after NCP's Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar's term ended. Shinde, backed by political heavyweights like CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, looks to reclaim influence after prior electoral losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Sports Takeover: Power, Politics, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup
Maharashtra Villagers Demand Ballot Re-Election Amid EVM Controversy
Romanian Politics: Far-Right Party's Coalition Ambitions
Norway's Stoere Eyes 2025 Election Challenge
Ballot Battle in Maharashtra: Villagers Call Off Re-Election Plans