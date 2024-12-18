BJP's Strategic Move: Ram Shinde's Bid for Maharashtra Legislative Council Chair

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Ram Shinde officially entered the race for the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council.

The election is set for Thursday, with a potential Shinde win consolidating the BJP's hold over both legislative houses, following Rahul Narwekar's recent unopposed election as Speaker.

The chairperson role has been unfilled since July 2022 after NCP's Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar's term ended. Shinde, backed by political heavyweights like CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, looks to reclaim influence after prior electoral losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)