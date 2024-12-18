Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Congress party has intensified its demand for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following his controversial remarks in the Rajya Sabha, which they claim amounted to an insult to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution.

Speaking to reporters, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Shah must apologize both publicly and in Parliament for his statements. The remarks have sparked accusations from Congress leaders that Shah's comments demonstrate a deeper disdain within BJP and RSS ranks towards Ambedkar and the Dalit community.

The controversy emerged when Shah, in a debate, took a swipe at what he described as the 'fashion' of invoking Ambedkar's name, likening it to mentioning God's name. Congress members have condemned these statements and linked them to BJP's broader political stance, demanding accountability.

