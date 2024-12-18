Italian Soccer Under Siege: Mobsters and Ultras Unite

Italian crime bosses are leveraging the influence and operations of hardline 'ultra' soccer fans across Italy, with mafia leaders even pushing to control smaller football clubs, according to Italy's leading anti-mafia prosecutor.

Milan prosecutors, in collaboration with national anti-mafia authorities, have found that ultra groups from major teams like Inter and AC Milan have mingled with organized crime circles, including ties to the 'Ndrangheta mafia.

Known for extortion and violent enforcement, these ultra groups stand accused of ticket scams and racketeering around Milan's San Siro stadium, with recent investigations spotlighting such issues on a broader national scale.

