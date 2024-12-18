Maharashtra Legislative Council Walkout Sparks Debate on Amit Shah's Remarks
Opposition members of the Maharashtra legislative council walked out after being denied a discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar. Criticizing the Congress, Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha, prompting a debate on the party's alleged hatred for Ambedkar.
Opposition members of the Maharashtra legislative council staged a walkout on Wednesday, protesting the refusal to allow discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's critical remarks about B R Ambedkar.
The Congress has accused Shah of displaying the BJP and RSS's alleged disdain for Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution. An apology was demanded by the opposition.
Despite repeated attempts to discuss the issue, the ruling party objected. Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe pointed out that parliamentary discussions cannot be debated in the state council, attributing the opposition's actions to political maneuvering.
