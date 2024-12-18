Political Firestorm: Congress vs. Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has vehemently criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial comments about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Tiwari accused Shah of not showing respect to the architect of the Indian Constitution, asserting that Shah's membership in the Parliament would be impossible without Ambedkar's contributions.

Amit Shah's remark, suggesting the Congress's repeated invocation of Ambedkar's name had become fashionable, has triggered a political storm. This comment led to a fierce backlash from the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi labeling it as an affront to the Constitution and accusing the BJP of undermining Ambedkar's ideology and legacy.

In defense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported Shah's remarks, asserting that Shah revealed the Congress's history of belittling Ambedkar and neglecting scheduled communities' empowerment. Modi cited several lapses by Congress, including attempts to politically undermine Ambedkar and deny him recognition in the form of a Bharat Ratna.

(With inputs from agencies.)