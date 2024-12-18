Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Protests: Ambedkar's Legacy at the Center of Political Showdown

The Rajya Sabha witnessed significant protests as opposition members demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah. His comments were perceived as an insult to B.R. Ambedkar, India's Constitution architect. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of distorting Shah's words. The uproar led to the suspension of the House's proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:37 IST
Rajya Sabha Protests: Ambedkar's Legacy at the Center of Political Showdown
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha's proceedings on Wednesday were dominated by a heated clash between Opposition members and BJP figures over comments by Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition sought an apology, arguing that Shah's words dishonored B.R. Ambedkar, the founding architect of India's Constitution. In contrast, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju contended that it was the Congress misrepresenting Shah's remarks.

Rijiju defended Shah, asserting that the Home Minister had highlighted historical instances where the Congress allegedly disrespected Ambedkar. He claimed the Congress used a short clip of Shah's address misleadingly, while insisting BJP reveres Ambedkar as a near-divine figure. Opposition members, however, remained steadfast, brandishing placards and chanting slogans defending Ambedkar's honor.

The discord led to the Upper House's adjournment for the day, as the noisy exchanges drowned out scheduled discussions. Leaders from both sides traded accusations, blaming each other for insulting Ambedkar, a venerable figure in Indian history. The standoff reflects ongoing debates about Ambedkar's legacy and political symbolism in India's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024