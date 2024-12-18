Rajya Sabha Protests: Ambedkar's Legacy at the Center of Political Showdown

The Rajya Sabha's proceedings on Wednesday were dominated by a heated clash between Opposition members and BJP figures over comments by Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition sought an apology, arguing that Shah's words dishonored B.R. Ambedkar, the founding architect of India's Constitution. In contrast, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju contended that it was the Congress misrepresenting Shah's remarks.

Rijiju defended Shah, asserting that the Home Minister had highlighted historical instances where the Congress allegedly disrespected Ambedkar. He claimed the Congress used a short clip of Shah's address misleadingly, while insisting BJP reveres Ambedkar as a near-divine figure. Opposition members, however, remained steadfast, brandishing placards and chanting slogans defending Ambedkar's honor.

The discord led to the Upper House's adjournment for the day, as the noisy exchanges drowned out scheduled discussions. Leaders from both sides traded accusations, blaming each other for insulting Ambedkar, a venerable figure in Indian history. The standoff reflects ongoing debates about Ambedkar's legacy and political symbolism in India's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)