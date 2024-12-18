Minister Criticizes Shah's Comment: Defends Ambedkar's Legacy

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa openly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, stressing the importance of the Indian Constitution for marginalized communities.

Mahadevappa stated that throughout history, divine intervention has failed to protect oppressed communities, asserting Ambedkar's Constitution as the true shield.

The minister joined opposition calls for Shah's resignation and an apology, highlighting Ambedkar's belief in education and rationality over religious reliance for societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)