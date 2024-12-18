Political Furore: Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar Spark Outrage
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar have drawn fierce backlash from opposition leaders who demand an apology, alleging habitual disrespect towards the Constitution by the BJP. Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, accusing Congress of ignoring SC/ST communities during past regimes.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on BR Ambedkar have ignited a political storm, with significant backlash from opposition leaders. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak condemned Shah's remarks, demanding an apology from both the BJP and Shah. Pathak criticized the statement as part of a pattern of disrespect toward the Constitution.
Pathak's sentiments were echoed by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who termed the BJP's alleged insults to the creator of the Constitution as unacceptable. Remarking on Shah's speech, Thackeray accused the Union Minister of displaying insolence. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader, Rahul Gandhi, highlighted a supposed agenda by the BJP to undermine Ambedkar's ideology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the fray, defending Amit Shah's remarks and accusing Congress of historically neglecting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Modi claimed that Shah exposed the Congress's history of insulting Ambedkar and that the party is now resorting to theatrics to distract from their past inaction.
