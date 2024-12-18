Irfan Ansari Fires Back at Amit Shah: Defends Ambedkar and Constitution

In a bold denunciation, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari took aim at Union Minister Amit Shah, critiquing Shah's remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as an expression of disdain for Dalits and the Indian Constitution. Ansari commended Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his staunch advocacy in defending the constitutional rights of marginalized populations.

Ansari voiced grave concerns over the BJP's actions, alleging a systematic dismantling of minority rights and fundamental freedoms. "I extend my gratitude to Rahul Gandhi who stands as a bulwark for the Constitution, and stands with Dalits, tribals, OBCs, and minorities," said Ansari. Reacting to Shah's critique of Congress's invocation of Ambedkar, Ansari accused Shah of a deep-seated hatred for Dalits and constitutional principles.

As political tension brewed, Rahul Gandhi also vocally condemned the BJP, framing Shah's remarks as an affront to the Constitution and a challenge to Ambedkar's legacy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's position, arguing that Shah exposed the Congress's longstanding disrespect toward Ambedkar. Modi lamented the Congress's historical negligence of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, citing numerous instances where Ambedkar's contributions were overlooked by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)