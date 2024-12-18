Left Menu

Irfan Ansari Fires Back at Amit Shah: Defends Ambedkar and Constitution

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari criticizes Union Minister Amit Shah for remarks on BR Ambedkar, accusing him of harboring animosity towards Dalits and the Constitution. Ansari praises Rahul Gandhi for defending the Constitution and supporting marginalized communities as political tensions rise over Shah's comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:55 IST
Irfan Ansari Fires Back at Amit Shah: Defends Ambedkar and Constitution
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold denunciation, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari took aim at Union Minister Amit Shah, critiquing Shah's remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as an expression of disdain for Dalits and the Indian Constitution. Ansari commended Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his staunch advocacy in defending the constitutional rights of marginalized populations.

Ansari voiced grave concerns over the BJP's actions, alleging a systematic dismantling of minority rights and fundamental freedoms. "I extend my gratitude to Rahul Gandhi who stands as a bulwark for the Constitution, and stands with Dalits, tribals, OBCs, and minorities," said Ansari. Reacting to Shah's critique of Congress's invocation of Ambedkar, Ansari accused Shah of a deep-seated hatred for Dalits and constitutional principles.

As political tension brewed, Rahul Gandhi also vocally condemned the BJP, framing Shah's remarks as an affront to the Constitution and a challenge to Ambedkar's legacy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's position, arguing that Shah exposed the Congress's longstanding disrespect toward Ambedkar. Modi lamented the Congress's historical negligence of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, citing numerous instances where Ambedkar's contributions were overlooked by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024