Karnataka CM Criticizes BJP for Legislative Forum Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the BJP for allegedly using legislative platforms for political gains rather than addressing developmental issues affecting the state. The ongoing winter session of the legislature has been marked by such accusations.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for constructive discussions in the Assembly, pointing out BJP's responsibility to highlight government faults and provide constructive advice. He reaffirmed the continuation of the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, which aims to empower women economically and socially.

Responding to rumors about a BJP protest aligning with a Congress meeting to honor Mahatma Gandhi, Siddaramaiah warned of legal action against disruptions. He also challenged the BJP's integrity regarding demands for CBI probes into various corruption allegations while questioning their historical antipathy towards the Indian constitution.

