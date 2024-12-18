Political Turmoil Erupts Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments

The political arena was in turmoil on Wednesday as opposition parties, spearheaded by Congress, TMC, DMK, and others, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. His remarks on B R Ambedkar were labeled as an affront to the architect of the Constitution, igniting a fierce debate in Parliament.

The controversy led to adjournments in both Houses of Parliament and significant public protests. Figures such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, and DMK's M K Stalin openly criticized Shah, calling for accountability from the Prime Minister.

Opposition leaders accused the BJP of arrogance and insensitivity towards Ambedkar's legacy. The uproar has laid bare the deep political divides and the charged atmosphere ahead of looming electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)