Political Tensions Escalate: Shah vs. Kharge - A 15-Year Opposition Forecast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for his resignation, asserting it won't alter Congress's political future. Shah predicted Congress will remain in opposition for the next 15 years. Political uproar ensues over Shah's controversial remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dismissed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, asserting that it would not alter the future of the Congress party. Shah boldly predicted that Congress will continue to occupy opposition benches for the next 15 years, irrespective of his resignation.

Kharge, also the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, had earlier criticized Shah's controversial remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, demanding an apology from the Home Minister. Addressing the media in the capital, Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Shah by midnight, citing a lack of respect for Ambedkar.

In a day marked by political heat, PM Modi backed Shah, stating that his remarks unveiled Congress's history of neglecting Ambedkar. The exchange has triggered a political storm, with Congress accusing Shah of harboring anti-Ambedkar sentiments and demanding his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

