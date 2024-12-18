Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology for Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have protested against Union minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, demanding an apology. They claim the BJP is disrespecting Ambedkar and trying to alter the Constitution. The protest included a walkout during the state assembly's winter session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:23 IST
In a heated debate in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders have vehemently opposed Union minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The controversy was sparked by Shah's remarks during a Rajya Sabha discussion, leading Congress to demand an immediate apology.

The opposition, led by Umang Singhar and backed by state unit chief Jitu Patwari, asserts that the BJP disrespects Ambedkar and is attempting to alter the Constitution, which Ambedkar helped craft. As a sign of protest, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the state's winter assembly session.

The session was marked by a tense atmosphere, with Congress accusing the BJP of undermining the legacy of Ambedkar, a revered social reformer. The protest has echoed across the political landscape, raising questions about the ruling party's stance on constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

