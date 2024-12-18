Congress Demands Apology for Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

In a heated debate in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders have vehemently opposed Union minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The controversy was sparked by Shah's remarks during a Rajya Sabha discussion, leading Congress to demand an immediate apology.

The opposition, led by Umang Singhar and backed by state unit chief Jitu Patwari, asserts that the BJP disrespects Ambedkar and is attempting to alter the Constitution, which Ambedkar helped craft. As a sign of protest, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the state's winter assembly session.

The session was marked by a tense atmosphere, with Congress accusing the BJP of undermining the legacy of Ambedkar, a revered social reformer. The protest has echoed across the political landscape, raising questions about the ruling party's stance on constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)