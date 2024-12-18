Congress Demands Apology for Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have protested against Union minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, demanding an apology. They claim the BJP is disrespecting Ambedkar and trying to alter the Constitution. The protest included a walkout during the state assembly's winter session.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders have vehemently opposed Union minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The controversy was sparked by Shah's remarks during a Rajya Sabha discussion, leading Congress to demand an immediate apology.
The opposition, led by Umang Singhar and backed by state unit chief Jitu Patwari, asserts that the BJP disrespects Ambedkar and is attempting to alter the Constitution, which Ambedkar helped craft. As a sign of protest, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the state's winter assembly session.
The session was marked by a tense atmosphere, with Congress accusing the BJP of undermining the legacy of Ambedkar, a revered social reformer. The protest has echoed across the political landscape, raising questions about the ruling party's stance on constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ratapani Declared as Madhya Pradesh's Eighth Tiger Reserve
New criminal laws represent concrete step towards realising ideals enshrined in Constitution for benefit of all citizens: PM.
As country marks 75 yrs of framing of Constitution, launch of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, rooted in constitutional values, significant: PM.
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Madhya Pradesh
Zimbabwe Court Declares Restrictions on Abortion for Rape Victims Unconstitutional