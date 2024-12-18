Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at Congress Protest: Tragic Fallout from Tear Gas Smoke

During a Congress protest against issues like unrest in Manipur and bribery allegations against Adani Group, a worker allegedly died and others were injured due to tear gas smoke. Conflicting reports emerged regarding the cause of death and injuries, with police denying any were harmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions ran high in a Congress protest held on Wednesday, aimed at addressing various issues including unrest in Manipur and allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group.

The demonstration took a tragic turn with the alleged death of a Congress worker due to tear gas smoke, while several others reportedly sustained injuries, claims the party.

However, police authorities contested these assertions, stating that the cause of death awaits confirmation from a post-mortem report and maintaining no injuries occurred during the incident. Despite these claims, the event resulted in a chaotic scene with the detention of several political leaders and injuries to media personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

