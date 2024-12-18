Tensions Escalate at Congress Protest: Tragic Fallout from Tear Gas Smoke

Tensions ran high in a Congress protest held on Wednesday, aimed at addressing various issues including unrest in Manipur and allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group.

The demonstration took a tragic turn with the alleged death of a Congress worker due to tear gas smoke, while several others reportedly sustained injuries, claims the party.

However, police authorities contested these assertions, stating that the cause of death awaits confirmation from a post-mortem report and maintaining no injuries occurred during the incident. Despite these claims, the event resulted in a chaotic scene with the detention of several political leaders and injuries to media personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)