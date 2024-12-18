Congress Confronts BJP Over Adani Ties and Farmer Agitations
The Congress units of Haryana and Punjab staged protests against the BJP's support of industrialist Gautam Adani, failures in Manipur, and farmers' issues. Demonstrators, hindered by police from reaching Raj Bhavans, demanded justice for Manipur and investigations into alleged Adani corruption, stressing urgency for farmers' rights.
The Haryana and Punjab Congress units launched protests challenging the BJP's defense of billionaire Gautam Adani and addressing escalating crises such as the unrest in Manipur and prolonged farmers' struggles.
Efforts to march toward the Raj Bhavans were thwarted by police barricades. Punjab's unit, led by MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, faced brief detentions, while Haryana's faction, steered by leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan, staged a protest nearby.
Warring accused BJP-led agencies of shielding Adani amidst international corruption allegations and criticized the Modi administration for ignoring Manipur's plight. Calls for investigations into Adani's dealings and addressing farmer demands remain pivotal in Congress's protest agenda.
