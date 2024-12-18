Left Menu

Congress Confronts BJP Over Adani Ties and Farmer Agitations

The Congress units of Haryana and Punjab staged protests against the BJP's support of industrialist Gautam Adani, failures in Manipur, and farmers' issues. Demonstrators, hindered by police from reaching Raj Bhavans, demanded justice for Manipur and investigations into alleged Adani corruption, stressing urgency for farmers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:02 IST
Congress Confronts BJP Over Adani Ties and Farmer Agitations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana and Punjab Congress units launched protests challenging the BJP's defense of billionaire Gautam Adani and addressing escalating crises such as the unrest in Manipur and prolonged farmers' struggles.

Efforts to march toward the Raj Bhavans were thwarted by police barricades. Punjab's unit, led by MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, faced brief detentions, while Haryana's faction, steered by leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan, staged a protest nearby.

Warring accused BJP-led agencies of shielding Adani amidst international corruption allegations and criticized the Modi administration for ignoring Manipur's plight. Calls for investigations into Adani's dealings and addressing farmer demands remain pivotal in Congress's protest agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024