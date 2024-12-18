Amit Shah Defends Comments Amidst Congress Uproar Over Ambedkar Remarks

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, came out strongly against Congress, accusing the party of distorting his comments on B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. In a direct counterattack, Shah claimed the opposition's campaign was an attempt to mislead the public about his views.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah said Congress was unable to respond during the parliamentary discussions, leading them to misrepresent statements from both him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized his party's commitment to uphold the values of Ambedkar and respect for the Constitution.

The controversy has sparked political tensions, with senior BJP leaders backing Shah amidst calls from Congress for his resignation. Shah pledged to explore all legal avenues to address the "malicious" campaign and reiterated accusations against Congress for undermining Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)