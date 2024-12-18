Irish Coalition Politics: A Move Towards Unity

In a significant political development, Ireland's two dominant centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, are advancing towards forming a coalition government with a group of mostly conservative independent lawmakers.

The parties supported Verona Murphy, a member of the Regional Independent Group, as the new speaker of the lower house, demonstrating a strategic shift in political alliances.

With a focus on securing a comfortable majority, negotiations with centre-left parties continue, but a deal with independents is deemed more probable, potentially paving the way for a new government early next year.

