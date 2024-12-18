Left Menu

Race Row Revved: Formula-E Controversy Sparks Debate in Telangana Assembly

The BRS has urged the Telangana Assembly Speaker to allow a discussion on the Formula-E race controversy following the governor's nod for legal proceedings against leader K T Rama Rao. The opposition alleges that the Congress government's actions have harmed the state's economy by cancelling the 2024 race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:29 IST
Race Row Revved: Formula-E Controversy Sparks Debate in Telangana Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has called on the Telangana Assembly Speaker to permit a debate regarding the Formula-E race controversy. This follows Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's approval to proceed legally against former minister K T Rama Rao, who allegedly mishandled the race during the prior BRS administration.

Accusing the current Congress government of making unfounded accusations against Rama Rao, BRS argues that the previous administration's deal with race organizers benefited both Telangana state and Hyderabad city. Citing a market report, they claim the 2023 race boosted the state economy by Rs 700 crore.

The BRS criticizes Congress for cancelling the upcoming 2024 race, and insists a legislative debate would reveal the truth. Rama Rao has issued a public challenge to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for an assembly discussion on the issue, as official sources confirm ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024