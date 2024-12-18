Race Row Revved: Formula-E Controversy Sparks Debate in Telangana Assembly
The BRS has urged the Telangana Assembly Speaker to allow a discussion on the Formula-E race controversy following the governor's nod for legal proceedings against leader K T Rama Rao. The opposition alleges that the Congress government's actions have harmed the state's economy by cancelling the 2024 race.
- Country:
- India
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has called on the Telangana Assembly Speaker to permit a debate regarding the Formula-E race controversy. This follows Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's approval to proceed legally against former minister K T Rama Rao, who allegedly mishandled the race during the prior BRS administration.
Accusing the current Congress government of making unfounded accusations against Rama Rao, BRS argues that the previous administration's deal with race organizers benefited both Telangana state and Hyderabad city. Citing a market report, they claim the 2023 race boosted the state economy by Rs 700 crore.
The BRS criticizes Congress for cancelling the upcoming 2024 race, and insists a legislative debate would reveal the truth. Rama Rao has issued a public challenge to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for an assembly discussion on the issue, as official sources confirm ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
