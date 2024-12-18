WTO Reform Stalemate as Political Shifts Loom

The World Trade Organization members have come away from the General Council meeting without an agreement on reforms for its stalled trade dispute settlement system. U.S. outgoing WTO ambassador Maria Pagan confirmed this development ahead of the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

The meeting in Geneva also failed to reach consensus on fisheries agreements. The WTO's long-standing efforts to fix its inoperative dispute settlement system continue to face obstacles, primarily due to member disagreements over necessary appellate procedures. These obstacles persist despite efforts led by Pagan and previous U.S. administrations to address issues of judicial overreach within the WTO's Appellate Body.

Pagan, who has been a key figure in negotiations for the U.S. Trade Representative's Office, maintained that the U.S. was open to new ideas but insisted on firm principles guiding its stance. Incoming trade policies under Trump's leadership, particularly concerning tariffs, are expected to further challenge the already strained international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)