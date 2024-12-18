Left Menu

Political Storm: Congress Clashes with BJP over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

A major political conflict has erupted as opposition parties, led by Congress, demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged insulting remarks about B R Ambedkar. Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders defend Shah, accusing the opposition of misrepresenting comments to mislead the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An intense political confrontation has emerged, as the Congress and allied opposition parties demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his contentious comments about B R Ambedkar. The opposition claims Shah's remarks insult the revered architect of India's Constitution, leading to their unified protest.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP members staunchly defended Shah, asserting that his statements were distorted by the Congress in a deliberate campaign to mislead the public and smear the BJP's image.

The controversy has sparked protests across the nation, with opposition leaders and parties orchestrating demonstrations both inside and outside Parliament, further escalating the conflict between the two political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

