Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Scrutinizes Simultaneous Elections Bills

A joint committee of Parliament, consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members, including notable figures from BJP and Congress, will examine bills on simultaneous elections. Political tensions arise as opposition parties criticize the bills, while the BJP defends them, emphasizing reduced election costs and streamlined development programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:27 IST
Parliamentary Committee Scrutinizes Simultaneous Elections Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, a joint parliamentary committee comprising 21 Lok Sabha members, including former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, P P Chaudhary, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to review two bills on simultaneous elections. This committee aims to scrutinize the implementation and constitutional implications of these bills.

The selection of committee members was outlined in the Lok Sabha's business list for Thursday, with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slated to move a motion for its constitution. Meghwal plans to propose the committee's report submission by the first day of the last week of the upcoming session.

Political dynamics are already in play as opposition parties label the bills as threats to India's federal structure, while the ruling BJP counters that frequent elections hinder development efforts. This committee is viewed as a pivotal platform for debating these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024