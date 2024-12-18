Parliamentary Committee Scrutinizes Simultaneous Elections Bills

In a significant political development, a joint parliamentary committee comprising 21 Lok Sabha members, including former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, P P Chaudhary, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to review two bills on simultaneous elections. This committee aims to scrutinize the implementation and constitutional implications of these bills.

The selection of committee members was outlined in the Lok Sabha's business list for Thursday, with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slated to move a motion for its constitution. Meghwal plans to propose the committee's report submission by the first day of the last week of the upcoming session.

Political dynamics are already in play as opposition parties label the bills as threats to India's federal structure, while the ruling BJP counters that frequent elections hinder development efforts. This committee is viewed as a pivotal platform for debating these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)