Kerala's Political Controversy: MEC 7 and the Communal Card

The MEC 7 workout routine has sparked political controversy in Kerala, with IUML accusing CPI(M) of using 'communal card' tactics. IUML leader Kunhalikutty dismisses accusations against the workout as unfounded. Allegations link the regimen to PFI and Jama'at-e-Islami, while proponents advocate its diverse religious participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The MEC 7 workout routine is at the center of a heated political debate in Kerala, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) accusing the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), of engaging in 'communal card' politics. IUML national general secretary and UDF MLA P K Kunhalikutty defended the routine, claiming there's nothing controversial about it.

Kunhalikutty criticized the CPI(M) for mimicking Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) past tactics of using communal issues to divide the populace, asserting such efforts will not succeed in Kerala because of its prevailing atmosphere of peace and harmony. Highlighting a pattern, he referenced previous incidents like the 'kafir screenshot' and the targeting of Congress leader Sandeep Varrier.

The MEC 7 routine, which blends elements of Yoga, has faced opposition from both CPI(M) and BJP, and several Muslim organizations. Allegations suggest that banned groups like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Jama'at-e-Islami are promoting it. However, supporters argue the workout encompasses participants from various religious backgrounds.

