BJP Assembles Core Team for Delhi Assembly Polls

The BJP has unveiled its 17-member election committee ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls slated for February. This strategic move, endorsed by BJP President JP Nadda, highlights the party's preparation and focus on the upcoming political battle.

The committee features prominent figures from the party, including Delhi BJP unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, all seven Lok Sabha MPs from the capital, and senior leaders such as Dushyant Gautam and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Their inclusion aims to consolidate the party's efforts to secure a strong foothold in the national capital.

With Baijayant Panda as the state election in-charge and Alka Gurjar serving as co-in-charges, the committee also emphasizes gender representation with Richa Mishra of the BJP Mahila Morcha. As the party progresses with candidate selection, announcements are anticipated by late December, as sources indicate.

