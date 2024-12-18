BJP Assembles Core Team for Delhi Assembly Polls
The BJP has announced a 17-member election committee for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The committee, directed by BJP President JP Nadda, includes key leaders like Virendra Sachdeva and several Lok Sabha MPs. Elections are due in February, with candidate names expected by December's end.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has unveiled its 17-member election committee ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls slated for February. This strategic move, endorsed by BJP President JP Nadda, highlights the party's preparation and focus on the upcoming political battle.
The committee features prominent figures from the party, including Delhi BJP unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, all seven Lok Sabha MPs from the capital, and senior leaders such as Dushyant Gautam and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Their inclusion aims to consolidate the party's efforts to secure a strong foothold in the national capital.
With Baijayant Panda as the state election in-charge and Alka Gurjar serving as co-in-charges, the committee also emphasizes gender representation with Richa Mishra of the BJP Mahila Morcha. As the party progresses with candidate selection, announcements are anticipated by late December, as sources indicate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Questions Validity of Maharashtra Election Results, Targets BJP
UP Government Forms Committee to Address Farmers' Agitation
Maharashtra BJP holds core committee meeting in Mumbai before legislature party meet; Nirmala Sitharaman, Vijay Rupani, Fadnavis present.
Democrat Adam Gray wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District, beating incumbent John Duarte, reports AP.
Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on Dec 5; his name finalised in BJP core committee meeting, say sources.