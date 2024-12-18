Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments Ignite National Debate

A political uproar ensued after Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar, leading opposition parties to accuse him of insulting Ambedkar. Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders defended Shah amidst demands for his resignation. Protests erupted nationwide, showcasing the deep political divide over Shah's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:50 IST
Political Firestorm: Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments Ignite National Debate
  • Country:
  • India

A massive political controversy erupted when Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar sparked outrage among opposition parties, who demanded his dismissal. The remarks led to a stormy session in Parliament, as opposition leaders insisted Shah insulted Ambedkar and demanded an apology.

Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders came to Shah's defence, accusing the Congress of misrepresenting the comment to stir a campaign against the BJP, labeling it as a tactic to hide its anti-Ambedkar history.

Demonstrations took place across the country with numerous political parties, including the Congress, demanding action against Shah and expressing solidarity with Ambedkar's legacy and ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024