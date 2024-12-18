Political Firestorm: Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments Ignite National Debate

A massive political controversy erupted when Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar sparked outrage among opposition parties, who demanded his dismissal. The remarks led to a stormy session in Parliament, as opposition leaders insisted Shah insulted Ambedkar and demanded an apology.

Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders came to Shah's defence, accusing the Congress of misrepresenting the comment to stir a campaign against the BJP, labeling it as a tactic to hide its anti-Ambedkar history.

Demonstrations took place across the country with numerous political parties, including the Congress, demanding action against Shah and expressing solidarity with Ambedkar's legacy and ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)