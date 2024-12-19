Trump Opposes Stopgap Budget Measure
President-elect Donald Trump expressed opposition to a stopgap funding measure proposed by Congress to keep federal agencies operational until March 14. This continuing resolution, revealed by leading Republicans and Democrats, is intended to prevent a partial government shutdown set to commence on Saturday.
In a striking announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has declared his firm opposition to a stopgap funding measure discussed in Congress. This sentiment was shared in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, a development reported by a network journalist on the platform X.
The legislation, identified as a continuing resolution, was jointly introduced by senior Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday in a concerted effort to stave off a looming partial government shutdown.
Intended to keep federal agencies financed through March 14, the bill faces increased scrutiny following Trump's public denunciation, which might complicate the legislative process.
