Left Menu

Trump Opposes Stopgap Budget Measure

President-elect Donald Trump expressed opposition to a stopgap funding measure proposed by Congress to keep federal agencies operational until March 14. This continuing resolution, revealed by leading Republicans and Democrats, is intended to prevent a partial government shutdown set to commence on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:33 IST
Trump Opposes Stopgap Budget Measure
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has declared his firm opposition to a stopgap funding measure discussed in Congress. This sentiment was shared in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, a development reported by a network journalist on the platform X.

The legislation, identified as a continuing resolution, was jointly introduced by senior Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday in a concerted effort to stave off a looming partial government shutdown.

Intended to keep federal agencies financed through March 14, the bill faces increased scrutiny following Trump's public denunciation, which might complicate the legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024