Trump Opposes Stopgap Budget Measure

In a striking announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has declared his firm opposition to a stopgap funding measure discussed in Congress. This sentiment was shared in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, a development reported by a network journalist on the platform X.

The legislation, identified as a continuing resolution, was jointly introduced by senior Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday in a concerted effort to stave off a looming partial government shutdown.

Intended to keep federal agencies financed through March 14, the bill faces increased scrutiny following Trump's public denunciation, which might complicate the legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)