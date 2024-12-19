Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Strikes Shake Yemen Amid Missile Launch

A series of airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, Sanaa, after the Houthis fired a missile towards Israel, intercepted by Israeli forces. The strikes follow ongoing US military action against Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. American officials have not commented on the latest incidents.

Updated: 19-12-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 07:35 IST
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa, faced intense airstrikes early Thursday, following a missile launch by the Houthis targeting Israel. The situation in Sanaa remains volatile as forces continue to engage in the complex regional conflict.

The ongoing conflict sees the involvement of American forces who have been conducting strikes on the Houthis for nearly a year, responding to their persistent attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. However, the US military has not provided a statement regarding the recent strikes.

The Israeli military reported intercepting the Houthi-launched missile, preventing it from breaching the country's territory. Sirens were activated due to potential debris from this defensive action, indicating the high-alert status in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

