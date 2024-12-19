Trump Throws Wrench in Government Shutdown Plan

President-elect Donald Trump abruptly intervened on Wednesday, rejecting a bipartisan plan aimed at averting a government shutdown just before a crucial funding deadline.

His demands have thrown Congress into disarray as House Speaker Mike Johnson scrambles to formulate a new strategy before Friday's deadline to maintain government operations.

With Trump's insistence on renegotiating, the proposed plan, which included a contentious debt limit increase, faces severe criticism, revealing the Republican party's internal conflicts and dependence on Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)