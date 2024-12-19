Left Menu

Political Turmoil Over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks: BJP and Congress Clash Intensifies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar stir a political storm as BJP and Congress engage in heated exchanges. BJP MPs protest against Congress while Congress demands Shah's resignation. The controversy highlights tensions over Ambedkar's legacy and accusations of disrespect by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:46 IST
BJP MPs protest in Parliament premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a political firestorm over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in the Parliament premises. Chanting slogans against the Congress, BJP MPs held banners condemning the alleged disrespect towards Ambedkar.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh criticized the Gandhi family, accusing them of accepting Bharat Ratna honors without offering the same to Dr. Ambedkar. Singh labeled the Congress as culpable for disrespecting Ambedkar and demanded a public atonement from the party.

JDU MP and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh supported Shah, asserting that Congress was misconstruing the context of Shah's speech for negative propaganda. Prime Minister Modi defended Shah, suggesting Congress has a historical pattern of undermining Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

