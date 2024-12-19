Protests Intensify in Parliament Over Ambedkar Remarks
Opposition INDIA bloc members, dressed in blue, protested in Parliament demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks about B R Ambedkar. Simultaneously, NDA members demanded an apology from Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar. A political row erupted as opposition parties pressed for Shah's sacking, while BJP leaders defended him.
In a significant display of dissent, members of the Opposition INDIA bloc, donned in blue to honor B R Ambedkar, staged a protest march within the Parliament premises on Thursday. Their demands centered around calling for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation after his controversial comments regarding the Constitution's architect.
Meanwhile, parliamentarians from the BJP-led NDA held their own march inside the complex. They chanted slogans and held placards accusing the opposition Congress of insulting Ambedkar and demanded an apology from them.
Leading the Congress were key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who marched from Ambedkar's statue to the Parliament House. The situation escalated into a massive political confrontation on Wednesday, as Congress and other opposition parties launched vigorous attacks on Shah, seeking his dismissal. In his defense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders countered the accusations, highlighting what they termed as Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stance.
