Channagiri MLA Demands Minister's Removal Over Alleged BJP Ties
Channagiri MLA urges Deputy CM to replace Davangere's In-Charge Minister, accusing him of aligning with BJP, causing internal conflict within Congress. Allegations include supporting BJP-backed candidates, impacting Congress unity ahead of panchayat elections. Shivakumar criticized BJP's disinterest in North Karnataka issues during the legislature's winter session.
In a surprising political development, the Channagiri MLA and Davangere District Kisan Congress President has leveled serious allegations against the Davangere District In-Charge Minister, SS Mallikarjun. The MLA has written to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, urging the immediate replacement of Mallikarjun, accusing him of political alliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which are reportedly embarrassing the Congress party in the district and affecting its organizational strength.
The letter outlined several instances where Mallikarjun is alleged to have supported BJP-backed candidates in local elections, thereby undermining Congress-supported leaders and creating administrative challenges. It also reflects growing dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs and party workers in the district, who reportedly feel a lack of respect and cooperation from the minister.
With panchayat elections on the horizon, there is a growing fear within the Congress camp that inaction could lead to further setbacks in the region. This political maneuvering comes amid a broader critique from DK Shivakumar towards BJP's lack of engagement with critical issues pertaining to North Karnataka during the winter session of the legislature, questioning BJP's priority towards political agendas over regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
