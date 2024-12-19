Protests Erupt Over Union Minister's Remarks on Ambedkar

Opposition members staged a protest at the Vidhan Bhawan steps on Thursday, responding to Union minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar, which they perceived as derogatory.

The protest, spearheaded by Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, included a march from the Samvidhan Chowk to the Vidhan Bhawan complex, where participants voiced their dissent with chants like "Babasaheb ka apman nahi sahega hindustan."

Key political figures such as Ambadas Danve, Aaditya Thackeray, and Rohit Pawar were present, underscoring the severity of the issue within Maharashtra's ongoing winter legislature session, which also addresses topics like farmers' problems and recent regional violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)