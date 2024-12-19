Left Menu

Ambedkar Controversy Sparks Chaos in Karnataka Assembly

Chaos erupted in the Karnataka Assembly over alleged comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar. Congress MLAs disrupted proceedings, demanding justice and Shah's removal. The controversy stems from statements Shah made about Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha discussion on the Constitution.

Updated: 19-12-2024 11:53 IST

Pandemonium erupted in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday following contentious remarks about B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The uproar commenced when Congress legislator H C Balakrishna interrupted Leader of Opposition R Ashoka's discussion on maternal deaths to propose a resolution.

Congress MLAs held up Ambedkar's photos, chanting slogans like 'Jai Bhim' and 'Remove Amit Shah from Cabinet', forcing Assembly Speaker U T Khader to temporarily adjourn the session. The unrest follows Shah's controversial comments in the Rajya Sabha about Ambedkar being invoked too often and challenges Congress's commitment to Ambedkar's ideals.



