Ambedkar Controversy Sparks Chaos in Karnataka Assembly

Pandemonium erupted in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday following contentious remarks about B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The uproar commenced when Congress legislator H C Balakrishna interrupted Leader of Opposition R Ashoka's discussion on maternal deaths to propose a resolution.

Congress MLAs held up Ambedkar's photos, chanting slogans like 'Jai Bhim' and 'Remove Amit Shah from Cabinet', forcing Assembly Speaker U T Khader to temporarily adjourn the session. The unrest follows Shah's controversial comments in the Rajya Sabha about Ambedkar being invoked too often and challenges Congress's commitment to Ambedkar's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)