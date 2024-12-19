Left Menu

India's Role in Global Peace: RSS Chief's Perspective

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted India's role in global peace and addressed minority issues, contrasting global and domestic challenges. At the Hindu Seva Mahotsav, he emphasized that India's traditions are vital for world peace, noting concerns about minority situations internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:49 IST
India's Role in Global Peace: RSS Chief's Perspective
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), affirmed India's crucial position in achieving global peace during the Hindu Seva Mahotsav on Thursday. He addressed the irony of India being advised on minority issues while similar issues escalate overseas.

He pointed out constant global conflicts despite calls for peace, questioning external advice to India on minority care when international challenges persist. While Bhagwat didn't directly address recent Hindu community tensions in Bangladesh, RSS has previously expressed concerns about the community's status post-Sheikh Hasina's government.

Bhagwat reiterated the global need for what he termed 'Manav dharma' or universal humanity, rooted in Hindu traditions. He emphasized India's unique history of fostering peace over 3,000 years, asserting its responsibility in leading the world towards harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024