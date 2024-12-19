India's Role in Global Peace: RSS Chief's Perspective

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), affirmed India's crucial position in achieving global peace during the Hindu Seva Mahotsav on Thursday. He addressed the irony of India being advised on minority issues while similar issues escalate overseas.

He pointed out constant global conflicts despite calls for peace, questioning external advice to India on minority care when international challenges persist. While Bhagwat didn't directly address recent Hindu community tensions in Bangladesh, RSS has previously expressed concerns about the community's status post-Sheikh Hasina's government.

Bhagwat reiterated the global need for what he termed 'Manav dharma' or universal humanity, rooted in Hindu traditions. He emphasized India's unique history of fostering peace over 3,000 years, asserting its responsibility in leading the world towards harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)