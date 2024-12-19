Left Menu

Myanmar's Election Plan: A Step Forward or a Political Ploy?

Myanmar's junta plans an election amid civil war, sharing details with neighboring countries. During regional meetings in Thailand, the junta discussed inviting foreign observers. Critics label the election a sham, though regional reaction was positive. ASEAN's peace plan and continued dialogue are deemed crucial to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:20 IST
Myanmar's Election Plan: A Step Forward or a Political Ploy?
Syrian elections Image Credit:

Myanmar's military regime unveiled plans to hold an election next year, despite an ongoing civil war, briefed during regional meetings in Thailand. Top diplomat Than Swe shared strategies, including a possible invitation for foreign election observers, signaling a rare outreach to the international community.

The meeting hosted in Bangkok brought together Myanmar’s five neighboring countries and members of ASEAN. The junta laid out a political roadmap for the election, aiming for 2025. Critics, however, have denounced these efforts as merely superficial.

The discussions underscored the broader regional interest in swiftly resolving Myanmar's crisis, with ASEAN's Five Point Consensus remaining central. The meetings highlight Thailand's attempts to play a significant role in regional diplomacy. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s consultations with former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra further underline this diplomatic push.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024