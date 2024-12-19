Myanmar's Election Plan: A Step Forward or a Political Ploy?

Myanmar's military regime unveiled plans to hold an election next year, despite an ongoing civil war, briefed during regional meetings in Thailand. Top diplomat Than Swe shared strategies, including a possible invitation for foreign election observers, signaling a rare outreach to the international community.

The meeting hosted in Bangkok brought together Myanmar’s five neighboring countries and members of ASEAN. The junta laid out a political roadmap for the election, aiming for 2025. Critics, however, have denounced these efforts as merely superficial.

The discussions underscored the broader regional interest in swiftly resolving Myanmar's crisis, with ASEAN's Five Point Consensus remaining central. The meetings highlight Thailand's attempts to play a significant role in regional diplomacy. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s consultations with former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra further underline this diplomatic push.

