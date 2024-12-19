Shiv Sena's Ideological Rift: A Hindutva Paradox

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the ideological divergence between the Shiv Sena and the RSS despite their Hindutva alignment, during a media interaction in New Delhi.

Raut recalled how Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, resisted pressures to merge with Congress in 1975, preserving the party's independence.

In response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde's visit to RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's memorial, Raut suggested merging the Shinde-led Shiv Sena with BJP, citing the 2019 split over coalition disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)