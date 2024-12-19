Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Ideological Rift: A Hindutva Paradox

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut highlights the ideological differences between the Shiv Sena and RSS despite their common Hindutva thread. Raut mentions historical pressures for merging with Congress, and comments on the recent faction led by Eknath Shinde aligning with BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the ideological divergence between the Shiv Sena and the RSS despite their Hindutva alignment, during a media interaction in New Delhi.

Raut recalled how Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, resisted pressures to merge with Congress in 1975, preserving the party's independence.

In response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde's visit to RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's memorial, Raut suggested merging the Shinde-led Shiv Sena with BJP, citing the 2019 split over coalition disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

