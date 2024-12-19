Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt at Congress Worker's Funeral

The funeral in Gorakhpur of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey turned chaotic when Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai arrived, causing uproar among locals. Pandey died amid claims of police brutality during a protest. Tensions escalate as accusations of political exploitation arise, deepening divisions and sparking demands for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:39 IST
Political Tensions Erupt at Congress Worker's Funeral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The funeral of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey in Gorakhpur erupted into chaos as emotions ran high. Tensions were unmistakable when Uttar Pradesh's Congress chief Ajay Rai made an appearance, inciting locals who accused him of leveraging the tragedy for political purposes.

Prabhat Pandey tragically lost his life following a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Rai alleged police brutality, while authorities claimed he was already deceased upon arriving at the hospital. His family demands an impartial investigation, suspecting foul play after a report indicated a heart attack as the cause.

The controversy escalated with villagers rallying against Rai, sparking slogans and blocking his attempts to reach the funeral pyre. Rai tried to appease the crowd by highlighting his cultural ties. The situation reflects deeper political divides as prominent Congress figures call for justice, denouncing the government in their public statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024