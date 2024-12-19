Political Tensions Erupt at Congress Worker's Funeral

The funeral of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey in Gorakhpur erupted into chaos as emotions ran high. Tensions were unmistakable when Uttar Pradesh's Congress chief Ajay Rai made an appearance, inciting locals who accused him of leveraging the tragedy for political purposes.

Prabhat Pandey tragically lost his life following a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Rai alleged police brutality, while authorities claimed he was already deceased upon arriving at the hospital. His family demands an impartial investigation, suspecting foul play after a report indicated a heart attack as the cause.

The controversy escalated with villagers rallying against Rai, sparking slogans and blocking his attempts to reach the funeral pyre. Rai tried to appease the crowd by highlighting his cultural ties. The situation reflects deeper political divides as prominent Congress figures call for justice, denouncing the government in their public statements.

