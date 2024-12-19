Political Tensions Erupt at Congress Worker's Funeral
The funeral in Gorakhpur of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey turned chaotic when Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai arrived, causing uproar among locals. Pandey died amid claims of police brutality during a protest. Tensions escalate as accusations of political exploitation arise, deepening divisions and sparking demands for investigation.
- Country:
- India
The funeral of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey in Gorakhpur erupted into chaos as emotions ran high. Tensions were unmistakable when Uttar Pradesh's Congress chief Ajay Rai made an appearance, inciting locals who accused him of leveraging the tragedy for political purposes.
Prabhat Pandey tragically lost his life following a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Rai alleged police brutality, while authorities claimed he was already deceased upon arriving at the hospital. His family demands an impartial investigation, suspecting foul play after a report indicated a heart attack as the cause.
The controversy escalated with villagers rallying against Rai, sparking slogans and blocking his attempts to reach the funeral pyre. Rai tried to appease the crowd by highlighting his cultural ties. The situation reflects deeper political divides as prominent Congress figures call for justice, denouncing the government in their public statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as South Korean President Faces Impeachment Threat
Gunfire Erupts at Golden Temple Amidst Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions
Taiwan Strengthens Pacific Island Ties Amid Climate and Political Tensions
Supreme Court Moves Key West Bengal Case to CBI Amid Political Tensions