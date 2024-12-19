Left Menu

Political Clash in Parliament: Tensions Rise as BJP MP Injured

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called out Rahul Gandhi for his alleged irresponsible behavior in Parliament, which reportedly led to BJP MP Pratap Sarangi's injury. The incident has been condemned by BJP leaders who view it as an insult to democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:48 IST
In a dramatic turn of events within the Indian Parliament, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi publically criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for actions he deemed 'irresponsible and objectionable.' This came after BJP MP Pratap Sarangi sustained injuries, allegedly due to Gandhi's conduct.

The tense situation further unfolded as Majhi, alongside State BJP President Manmohan Samal, demanded accountability and expressed their dismay over the incident, branding it an affront to democratic decorum.

Both Majhi and Samal extended wishes for Sarangi's recovery amidst a backdrop of political discord, highlighting deepening rifts between ruling and opposition parties over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

