Political Clash in Parliament: Tensions Rise as BJP MP Injured

In a dramatic turn of events within the Indian Parliament, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi publically criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for actions he deemed 'irresponsible and objectionable.' This came after BJP MP Pratap Sarangi sustained injuries, allegedly due to Gandhi's conduct.

The tense situation further unfolded as Majhi, alongside State BJP President Manmohan Samal, demanded accountability and expressed their dismay over the incident, branding it an affront to democratic decorum.

Both Majhi and Samal extended wishes for Sarangi's recovery amidst a backdrop of political discord, highlighting deepening rifts between ruling and opposition parties over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)