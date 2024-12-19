Left Menu

Putin's Annual Marathon: A Glimpse into Russia's Future

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual marathon news conference, focusing on domestic issues like infrastructure and economic concerns. Key attention is on possible remarks about Ukraine's ongoing conflict and Assad's situation in Syria. The event spans Russia's 11 time zones, broadcasted by state media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated his marathon news conference and call-in show on Thursday, an annual tradition that serves as a platform to bolster his authority.

Observers are keenly tuning in for any indications of shifts in his stance on Ukraine, as the conflict approaches its third anniversary.

Additionally, Putin's take on Syrian President Bashar Assad's potential political asylum could emerge as a topic. Traditionally, the event, aired by state-controlled TV across Russia's 11 time zones, has prioritized domestic concerns like infrastructure, economic, and social issues.

