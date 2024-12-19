Putin's Annual Marathon: A Glimpse into Russia's Future

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated his marathon news conference and call-in show on Thursday, an annual tradition that serves as a platform to bolster his authority.

Observers are keenly tuning in for any indications of shifts in his stance on Ukraine, as the conflict approaches its third anniversary.

Additionally, Putin's take on Syrian President Bashar Assad's potential political asylum could emerge as a topic. Traditionally, the event, aired by state-controlled TV across Russia's 11 time zones, has prioritized domestic concerns like infrastructure, economic, and social issues.

