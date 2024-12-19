President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russian military operations are inching closer to achieving their core objectives within the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on Thursday, Putin expressed optimism about the progress being made.

The Russian leader noted that the forces are advancing along the front, a critical area of engagement in the confrontation with Ukraine. This movement, he says, is key to securing Russia's strategic interests.

Further emphasizing his resolve, Putin pledged that Ukrainian forces would be removed from the Kursk region, underscoring Russia's determination to solidify its control and protect its territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)