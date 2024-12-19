Left Menu

Scandal in Pipeline: Alleged Corruption in Madhya Pradesh's Jal Jeevan Mission

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest against alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Led by Umang Singhar, they accused the BJP government of failing to provide promised tap water, citing empty pipelines and lack of action against mismanagement involving thousands of crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST
On Thursday, Congress MLAs turned the spotlight on alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission by staging a protest at the Madhya Pradesh assembly premises, armed with water pipes and tap nozzles.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, spearheaded the protest, accusing the state BJP government of rampant corruption under the mission, which promised tap water to every household.

Singhar highlighted the failure of the BJP in fulfilling this key promise, citing numerous cases of installed taps and pipes with no water supply. Despite assurances, no thorough investigation into the financial mismanagement amounting to thousands of crores has been initiated, leaving many residents without convenient access to water.

