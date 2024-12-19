Thackeray Defends Mumbai's Integrity Amid UT Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly opposed efforts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, challenging ally Congress to address its Karnataka MLA's proposal to declare Mumbai a Union Territory.

Thackeray's comments rooted in his belief that Mumbai holds significant cultural and historical value as the 'motherland' for Marathi-speaking people, who have historically fought for its inclusion in Maharashtra.

Ongoing tensions between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the control of Belagavi—a linguistically significant region—underscore the complex dynamics at play, with Shiv Sena prioritizing regional integrity over political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)