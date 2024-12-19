Left Menu

Thackeray Defends Mumbai's Integrity Amid UT Controversy

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), rejected any attempts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, urging Congress to reprimand a Karnataka MLA's call for Mumbai to become a Union Territory. Thackeray emphasized Mumbai as his 'motherland', highlighting its Marathi heritage amid long-standing disputes over Belagavi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST
Thackeray Defends Mumbai's Integrity Amid UT Controversy
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly opposed efforts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, challenging ally Congress to address its Karnataka MLA's proposal to declare Mumbai a Union Territory.

Thackeray's comments rooted in his belief that Mumbai holds significant cultural and historical value as the 'motherland' for Marathi-speaking people, who have historically fought for its inclusion in Maharashtra.

Ongoing tensions between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the control of Belagavi—a linguistically significant region—underscore the complex dynamics at play, with Shiv Sena prioritizing regional integrity over political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

