Putin's Stance: Missile Tech, Ukraine Conflict, and Russia's Economy

In a comprehensive dialogue during his annual phone-in and news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted Russia's advancements in missile technology, with the introduction of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile. He challenged Western experts to a technological duel, confident in Russia's superior capabilities.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin noted significant changes on the front lines. He praised the efforts of Russian soldiers, highlighting their heroic actions and emphasizing the progress being made towards the country's strategic objectives.

On economic matters, Putin described the Russian economy as stable but acknowledged challenges such as inflation. He stated that government and central bank measures are being implemented to control rising prices, underscoring the resilience of Russia's macroeconomic indicators.

