Left Menu

Putin's Stance: Missile Tech, Ukraine Conflict, and Russia's Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Russia's new hypersonic missile, the war in Ukraine, and the stable state of the Russian economy during his annual phone-in and news conference. He expressed confidence in Russia's military capabilities and commented on economic challenges, such as inflation and government measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST
Putin's Stance: Missile Tech, Ukraine Conflict, and Russia's Economy

In a comprehensive dialogue during his annual phone-in and news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted Russia's advancements in missile technology, with the introduction of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile. He challenged Western experts to a technological duel, confident in Russia's superior capabilities.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin noted significant changes on the front lines. He praised the efforts of Russian soldiers, highlighting their heroic actions and emphasizing the progress being made towards the country's strategic objectives.

On economic matters, Putin described the Russian economy as stable but acknowledged challenges such as inflation. He stated that government and central bank measures are being implemented to control rising prices, underscoring the resilience of Russia's macroeconomic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024