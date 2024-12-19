Left Menu

Putin Prepares for Dialogue with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to engage in talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. While he claims Russia is strengthening, he admitted uncertainty about when the two leaders will meet, during his annual press conference.

Updated: 19-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:09 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated his willingness to initiate discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Russian leader highlighted the country's growing strength.

When questioned about the agenda he might propose to Trump, Putin remained non-committal. The timetable for their potential meeting remains undecided.

Observers note the significance of this potential dialogue on international relations and geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

