Putin Prepares for Dialogue with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to engage in talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. While he claims Russia is strengthening, he admitted uncertainty about when the two leaders will meet, during his annual press conference.
During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated his willingness to initiate discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Russian leader highlighted the country's growing strength.
When questioned about the agenda he might propose to Trump, Putin remained non-committal. The timetable for their potential meeting remains undecided.
Observers note the significance of this potential dialogue on international relations and geopolitical stability.
