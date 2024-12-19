Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Council: C T Ravi Accused of Misconduct

BJP MLC C T Ravi faces allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Despite Ravi's denials, Congress leaders lodged a formal complaint, labeling the incident as an affront and potential criminal offense. Police investigations are underway.

Updated: 19-12-2024 17:41 IST
Allegations have surfaced against BJP MLC C T Ravi, accused of using derogatory language towards Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council.

While Ravi refutes these claims, Congress leaders assert that Hebbalkar has officially complained to the Council Chairman, citing multiple instances of the alleged insult amid heated debates.

The controversy follows remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that sparked unrest. The investigation by officials and the police is currently in progress, as political tensions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

