Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Council: C T Ravi Accused of Misconduct
BJP MLC C T Ravi faces allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Despite Ravi's denials, Congress leaders lodged a formal complaint, labeling the incident as an affront and potential criminal offense. Police investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Allegations have surfaced against BJP MLC C T Ravi, accused of using derogatory language towards Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council.
While Ravi refutes these claims, Congress leaders assert that Hebbalkar has officially complained to the Council Chairman, citing multiple instances of the alleged insult amid heated debates.
The controversy follows remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that sparked unrest. The investigation by officials and the police is currently in progress, as political tensions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennessee Congressman Demands Tariffs on Indian Ceramic Tile Imports
Congress Demands Urgent Discussion on Agrarian Crisis Amid Farmers' Agitation
Congress MP Criticizes Vice President Over Farmer Support
Congress Questions Validity of Maharashtra Election Results, Targets BJP
Congress MP Challenges 18% GST on Shop Rentals in Parliament