Allegations Ignite Controversy Over Hyderabad Formula-E Race

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BRS working president and MLA, K T Rama Rao. This development arises from purported irregularities linked to the conduct of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad under the previous administration.

Telangana's Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, recently authorized the proceedings against Rama Rao, allowing the case to be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR also implicates two other officials, as indicated by sources within the ACB.

The complaints emphasize that a senior bureaucrat acted without receiving approval from the competent authority, engaging financially with the race's organizers. Although the event, initially planned again for February 2024, was canceled after a change in government, Rama Rao has expressed readiness to legally counter these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)