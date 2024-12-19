Left Menu

Diplomacy Dilemma: Myanmar's Crisis and the Regional Response

Regional meetings in Bangkok address Myanmar's political crisis, yet find limited progress in restoring peace. Myanmar, shaken by a military coup since 2021, continues to face fierce resistance. ASEAN's peace efforts are hindered by Myanmar's lack of action, as Thailand's diplomatic stance draws criticism.

In the latest bid to address the ongoing political turmoil in Myanmar, regional meetings commenced in Bangkok on Thursday. Despite numerous diplomatic efforts, peace has eluded the Southeast Asian nation since the military coup of 2021.

The meetings, attended by foreign ministers from Myanmar and neighboring countries, highlighted the growing concern over regional destabilization and mass refugee movements. The discussions marked the first comprehensive dialogue among Myanmar and all its five neighbors.

ASEAN's attempts to mediate the crisis via a five-point peace plan remain stalled as Myanmar's military takes no substantial action. Criticism mounts on Thailand for engaging with the junta while ASEAN pushes for tougher diplomatic measures.

