Diplomacy Dilemma: Myanmar's Crisis and the Regional Response

In the latest bid to address the ongoing political turmoil in Myanmar, regional meetings commenced in Bangkok on Thursday. Despite numerous diplomatic efforts, peace has eluded the Southeast Asian nation since the military coup of 2021.

The meetings, attended by foreign ministers from Myanmar and neighboring countries, highlighted the growing concern over regional destabilization and mass refugee movements. The discussions marked the first comprehensive dialogue among Myanmar and all its five neighbors.

ASEAN's attempts to mediate the crisis via a five-point peace plan remain stalled as Myanmar's military takes no substantial action. Criticism mounts on Thailand for engaging with the junta while ASEAN pushes for tougher diplomatic measures.

