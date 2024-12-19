Left Menu

BJP Demands CAG Reports in Delhi Assembly Showdown

BJP MLAs protested in the Delhi Assembly, urging the AAP government to present pending CAG reports. Leader Vijender Gupta accused the government of withholding reports to conceal corruption. They submitted a memorandum to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, requesting a special session before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:16 IST
BJP Demands CAG Reports in Delhi Assembly Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLAs made their presence felt at the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday with a protest aimed at pressuring the ruling AAP party to summon a special House session. Their core demand: table the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta charged the AAP government with delaying the presentation of 14 CAG reports, despite having assured the High Court of their tabling. The opposition also submitted a memorandum to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, pushing for a special Assembly session.

Amidst a backdrop of placards asking for transparency, Gupta accused the AAP government of intentionally withholding reports to obscure corruption and financial mismanagement, even as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024