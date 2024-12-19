BJP Demands CAG Reports in Delhi Assembly Showdown

BJP MLAs made their presence felt at the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday with a protest aimed at pressuring the ruling AAP party to summon a special House session. Their core demand: table the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta charged the AAP government with delaying the presentation of 14 CAG reports, despite having assured the High Court of their tabling. The opposition also submitted a memorandum to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, pushing for a special Assembly session.

Amidst a backdrop of placards asking for transparency, Gupta accused the AAP government of intentionally withholding reports to obscure corruption and financial mismanagement, even as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)